DHB limits visitors to facilities after Christchurch cases

Canterbury DHB is limiting the number of visitors to all of its health facilities after two Covid-19 cases were found in Christchurch.
The DHB’s facilities include Christchurch Hospital, Ashburton Hospital, Darfield Hospital, Princess Margaret Hospital, and Akaroa Health.
The restrictions will be in place from 11.59pm Thursday and will be reviewed on Monday.
Elective surgeries will continue as planned, unless a person is told otherwise.
Children under 16 and people who are unwell cannot visit under any circumstances, except in emergencies.
Meanwhile, visitors can only go to the DHB’s health facilities:
For maternity care:
People who are allowed to visit must wear a face covering or mask at all times unless they are exempt and can show proof of exemption.
The DHB said additional exceptions may be made on compassionate grounds.
“Limiting our interactions with others is one of our best defences against Covid-19,” the DHB said.