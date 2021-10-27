Parts of Waikato to move to eased Level 3 restrictions

Parts of the Waikato will join Auckland in eased Level 3 restrictions from 11.59pm tonight, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has announced.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins. (Source: Getty)

This means people will be able to have an outdoor gathering with another household (with a maximum of 10 people) and enjoy more recreational activities such as golf, hunting, sailing/boating, fishing, scuba diving, jetskiing and recreational flying.

People can also have a face-to-face appointment with physiotherapists, chiropractors and osteopaths.

Early childhood centres can also reopen, with a maximum of 10 children in each bubble.

Hipkins said the eased restrictions would be reviewed on Monday, along with Auckland.

He explained restrictions had only eased "a little" because health authorities were "not yet comfortable to drop them any lower" in case case numbers continued to "creep up".

Health authorities were still aiming to stamp out the virus in the region and the outbreak there was "not yet fully contained", Hipkins said.

Raglan, Te Kauwhata, Huntly, Ngāruawāhia, and Hamilton City had been in Level 3 since October 3.

The boundary was extended on October 7 to include the Waitomo District (including Te Kuiti), Waipā District and Ōtorohanga District.

To date there have been 97 cases in the Waikato region, of which 27 have recovered.