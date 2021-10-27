Hīkoi protesters remain at Auckland checkpoint

There were no "significant issues" for police at Auckland's southern border overnight Wednesday as a group of protesters remained at the checkpoint intent on passing through and heading to Waitangi.

(Source: Breakfast)

In an update on Thursday morning, a police spokesperson said approximately 75 people remained at the checkpoint overnight.

There was no disruptions to the traffic flow at the border.

The hīkoi, organised by the self-proclaimed movement the Sovereign Hīkoi of Truth [SHOT], started in Rotorua on Tuesday evening and protesters planned to make their way through Auckland and then on to Waitangi to "assert their rights" against the Government.

Police said the group remain on site Thursday morning.

It comes after one woman was arrested on Wednesday was arrested and warned for obstruction and the vehicle was removed from the road, police said.

There are currently no protesters at the Northern checkpoint after a small group gathered there on Wednesday.

Police said they will continue to monitor this group throughout the day to ensure the safety of everyone involved, including other members of the public travelling through the checkpoint.