Hamilton school student tests positive for Covid-19

A student at a school on the outskirts of Hamilton has tested positive for Covid-19.

Newstead Model Country School. (Source: Google Maps)

Newstead Model Country School principal Meg Campbell informed parents in a notice on Thursday.

She said the Ministry of Health had informed her of the case on Wednesday evening.

The student had been attending the school's "bubble school" and was in its "red bubble".

Students who were in this bubble on Tuesday this week, along with staff who came into contact with the case indoors, are considered close contacts.

They will be isolating for 14 days and will be tested, Campbell said.

Students in the school's "blue bubble" are not considered close contacts, so can continue to attend if they want to.

"As we now have minimum staff available for onsite learning, we are not in a position to accept any new students to Bubble School until further notice.

"Public Health will be in touch with all close contacts to provide further details and advice on isolation and testing," Campbell said.

"Our thoughts are with the student, their family and all our other families who have been impacted at this time."

According to the Education Review Office (ERO) the school caters to students in Year 1-6.