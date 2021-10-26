Over a dozen infringement notices issued to North Shore partygoers

Police have arrested one person, issued 14 infringement notices and made one Youth Aid referral as part of an investigation into a large party held on Auckland's North Shore on October 16.

The property where a house party took place on Auckland's North Shore, breaching Alert Level 3 restrictions. (Source: 1 NEWS)

The notices and arrest come after the party broke Auckland's Alert Level 3 restrictions.

Police received multiple noise complaints and the party sparked outrage from the public , the Government and health officials.

"Police would like to thank those people who have assisted our inquiries over the past week in reporting this matter," a police spokesperson said.

"Police remind the public that we have a very low tolerance for such instances as these and enforcement action will strongly be considered for breaches of these restrictions."

Those issued an infringement notice are required to pay a $300 fine.