Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei encourages testing after infected visitor to home

A major Auckland hapū is encouraging those living near its marae to get a Covid test after an infected person visited a home on a street with kaumātua housing.

Ōrākei Marae, Ōrākei, Auckland. (Source: 1 NEWS)

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei was notified by the case on Monday night that they had tested positive after visiting a property on Aratea St near their marae.

The hapū's response team is set to go door-to-door in the area later on Tuesday to encourage kaumātua to test for the virus.

"This whānau member has been to a home on Atareta Street, Ōrākei on Sunday 17th October before returning to their home outside of Ōrākei," they posted to social media.

"In the meantime we want to act quickly, just like our kaumātua who were the first from Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei to be vaccinated."

A pop-up testing station will also be set up between 2-3.30pm in their marae carpark for anyone wanting to get tested.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei said the affected whānau had been "extremely proactive" in contacting them.