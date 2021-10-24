Two years on, police appeal for information into unexplained death in Hamilton

On 1 December 2019, 33-year-old father Joshua Terrey was found dead in a garden in Hamilton.

The unidentified sedan. (Source: undefined)

Now, nearly two years on, police have shared a photo of a car and are appealing for information from the public.

Terrey's death has been treated as unexplained, but police continued to investigate after his body was found at the Western Community Centre in Nawton.

"As part of Operation Holyoke, we would like to speak to the occupants of the car shown in this CCTV image – a light-coloured sedan, with a horizontal trim running across the doors and a sunroof," police said in a statement on Monday.

"The car was seen at the community centre in the early hours of 1 December and we believe the occupants may be able to assist with our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105, quoting file number 191202/6880, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.