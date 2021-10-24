New locations of interest in upper North Island, Marlborough

Fresh locations of interest in Auckland, Northland, the Waikato and Marlborough have been announced by the Ministry of Health on Sunday afternoon.

The Warehouse Kaikohe. (Source: Google Maps)

Z Kaikohe is Northland's latest location of interest on Sunday after being visited on Friday this week from 1-1.30pm.

The Warehouse Kaikohe and Mangamuka Dairy were added earlier on Sunday.

The new locations in Auckland are Mobil St Lukes, Crafty Baker Titirangi, SuperValue Titirangi, West Liquor Glen Eden, West City Waitākere, Kiwi Superette Henderson, Herne Bay Pharmacy, Mobil Newton, Green Bay Fruit and Vegies in Glen Eden, Westmere Butchery and Mobil Kelston.

The full list of locations of interest, which continues to be updated, can be found on the Ministry of Health's website.

Sunnyvale Superette, Countdown Takanini, West Liquor Westside, Farro Fresh North Shore, Countdown Birkenhead, Countdown Manurewa and the Highbury Shopping Centre were later added in Auckland.

The visits occurred between Thursday, October 14 and Saturday this week.

Pak'nSave Te Awamatu is the Waikato's latest location of interest.

It was visited on Wednesday this week from 5.15pm-7pm.

Te Awamutu's Caltex Super Service Station was added earlier on Sunday.

Marlborough Airport was also added on Sunday, connected to Blenheim's Covid-19 case.

It was visited on Thursday this week from 9.20-10am.

The health advice for all of the locations is to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days from exposure and to get a test for the virus if any develop.