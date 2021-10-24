Man's death in South Auckland being treated as homicide

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man died of injuries at Auckland's Middlemore Hopsital on Sunday night.

In a statement on Monday, police said the 69-year-old died following an alleged assault at his Māngere East home early on Sunday morning.

The man was found with critical injuries, then transported to hospital where he died.

A 58-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent in relation to the assault, and is scheduled to appear in Manukau District Court on Monday, a police spokesperson said.

"The investigation into this matter is ongoing and further charges may be laid.

"Police can confirm however that nobody else is being sought in relation to the death."