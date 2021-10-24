Man facing several charges including kidnapping after Kāpiti Coast incident

A Kāpiti Coast man is due to appear in court on Monday on a raft of charges following an incident in Waikanae in which a gun was fired, cars were stolen and a woman was briefly held against her will.

Police were called to the scene following reports of a firearm being discharged and being presented at a member of the public in Waikanae shortly after 8am on Sunday, Detective Inspector Eddie Sutherland said in an earlier statement.

One local resident told 1News that her husband had called the police after the suspect had come onto their property and shot at the man.

Police have confirmed that three vehicles were stolen during the incident and that a woman was held in the third car involuntarily.

No one was injured in the incident.

A 32-year-old man is due to appear in the Porirua District Court on Monday charged with the unlawful possession of a firearm; two charges of using a firearm against a law enforcement officer; two charges of aggravated robbery; two charges of discharging a firearm; two charges of kidnapping; commission of a crime with a firearm; two charges of presenting a firearm; threatening to kill; and the unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Other charges are also being considered.

“As the seriousness of these charges indicate, this was an extremely distressing incident for members of the Waikanae community who were simply going about their day," Sutherland said in a statement.

“We continue to ensure these victims have support and ask anyone who has not yet come forward to contact us.

"We would also like to thank the community and can reassure them we are not looking for any other suspects in relation to today's events."

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage which may have captured the event have been urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 211024/1246, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.