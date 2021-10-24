Black Ferns recognised as best female team at Tokyo Olympics

The New Zealand Women's Sevens team - the Black Ferns - who brought home gold at the Tokyo Olympics earlier in the year, have again been awarded for their efforts at the Games.

Gold medalist Sarah Hirini of Team New Zealand celebrates with her gold medal during the Women’s Rugby Sevens Medal Ceremony on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Source: Getty)

The team is being celebrated as the Best Female Team at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

They were awarded at the ANOC Awards in Crete, Greece.

In a statement, team captain Sarah Hirini said it was an "honour" to accept the award.

"This is a huge honour for us. It was unreal to win that gold medal and this award just makes that campaign even more special," she said.

"We're really proud of our achievements and success over the last five years and we're excited for what's next."

The team went through their Olympic campaign unbeaten, with wins against Kenya, Great Britain and the Russian Olympic Committee in pool play.

Then a dramatic extra time victory over Fiji in the semi-final set up a gold medal match against France, with New Zealand winning 26-12.

"Their performance in Tokyo was the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the impact they have on the game of rugby," New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson said.

"This team continue to lead the way both on and off the field ... It's fantastic to see them recognised amongst the best in the world."



