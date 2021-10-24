Banner lambasting MIQ appears at All Blacks' game in US

A banner saying New Zealand's MIQ system "sucks" and asking the Government to "let us come home" ha appeared at the All Blacks versus US match on Sunday.

The banner criticising New Zealand's MIQ system at the All Blacks game in the US. (Source: 1 NEWS)

Opposition politicians critical of the system were quick to post on social media following its appearance.

"Today the world has seen that we're treating off-shore New Zealanders with contempt," ACT leader David Seymour said on Facebook .

"Let's allow Kiwis to come back to their own country and be a team of six million."

National's Chris Bishop wrote on Facebook the party "hears you".

Read More MIQ booking system to be investigated by Ombudsman

"Our policy is for double vaccinated travellers w a negative Covid test pre departure to be able to come to NZ without going into MIQ. People from low risk countries could go straight into the community. Medium risk (like the USA) would isolate at home for a week [sic]."

CBS Sports' Luke Thomas tweeted the banner was eventually taken down by authorities.

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier announced earlier this week he was investigating the system after receiving about 200 complaints.

There were some "common themes", he said, including that the system is unlawful, not fit for purpose, unfair and poorly managed.

"I have decided to do my own independent investigation into them all."

Boshier said the complaints had come from people around the world having trouble with obtaining vouchers or who had concerns about the booking system overall.

There are also court proceedings about the Government's operation of the system.