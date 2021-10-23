Woman crushed, police car damaged in ‘appalling’ New Plymouth ‘car event’

A woman was crushed between two cars and a police vehicle was smashed while an officer was inside in what police are calling an “appalling” New Plymouth “car event” on Saturday night.

(Source: Seven Sharp)

Police said “hundreds” of people were gathered in the Connett Road and De Havilland Drive area by about 10pm, with “some” doing skids and burnouts. That’s despite gathering restrictions under Alert Level 2.

About half an hour later, a car doing a burnout had lost control and collided with a parked vehicle. A woman standing beside the parked car was crushed in between.

The woman was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital, where she is in a stable condition.

An 18-year-old from Inglewood has been charged with sustained loss of traction in relation to the incident.

The man is expected to appear in New Plymouth District Court on November 6.

Inspector Darin Haenga, acting Taranaki Area Commander, said police weren’t ruling out further charges and wanted to hear from anyone who may have footage of the crash and the events leading up to it.

At about 11pm, Haenga said a car that wasn’t involved in the “car event” crashed into a parked car on Centennial Drive.

The car had skidded on diesel that had been poured on the road as part of the “car event”, he said.

The driver wasn’t injured in the crash.

Haenga said when police were at the crash, the patrol car “was surrounded by a group who had moved to Centennial Drive from Connett Road”.

A man jumped on the bonnet of the patrol car and smashed the windscreen, while others threw bottles and cans at the vehicle, Haenga said.

He said the rear window of the patrol car was also smashed and there was damage to the car’s body.

“The officer was very lucky to not be seriously injured in this incident.”

Haenga said police were “extremely frustrated and concerned at the callous behaviour” at the event.

“Police became aware of the event after it was communicated on social media during the week.

“Officers spoke to organisers regarding concerns such an event could breach Alert Level 2 restrictions and advised against holding the event.

“Disappointingly, organisers went ahead with the event and it was attended by hundreds of people," he said.

Police now want to hear from anyone at the event or members of the public who have any information or footage of the incidents to help them identify those responsible.

“Police are aware there will have been participants in this ‘car event’ who are as horrified as we are at the appalling behaviour displayed by those involved in these incidents and other unsafe driving behaviour during the night,” he said.

Reports can be made online: https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105#online-report-options