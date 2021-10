A person has died after falling from a moving vehicle in Kawakawa Bay, Auckland on Saturday night.

The incident happened just before 7pm on Clevedon-Kawakawa Road, police said.

Police said the person died at the scene.

An investigation is now underway into what had happened.

Cordons were in place around the intersection of Kawakawa-Orere Road and Clevedon-Kawakawa Road, and where Turei Road intersects with Clevedon-Kawakawa Road on Saturday night.

The road has since re-opened.