Driver identified in alleged Hamilton hit-and-run

Police have thanked the public for their help after identifying the driver involved in an alleged hit and run incident in Hamilton that left a teenager with critical injuries.

A police car (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Police on Saturday appealed for help after a teenage girl was left with critical injuries in a hit-and-run incident in Hamilton overnight Friday.

The hit-and-run happened on Boundary Rd just before 2am on Saturday, police said.

On Sunday morning police said the driver had been identified but no charges have been laid as of yet with enquiries into the incident ongoing.

The teenage girl remains in critical condition in hospital, a police spokesperson added.

"Police want to thank those members of the public who came forward with information in relation to this incident," a police spokesperson said.

"We would still like to hear from anyone who may have information which could assist our enquiries, who has not yet spoken to us."

The silver vehicle involved in the incident was last seen turning left from Boundary Rd on to Heaphy Tce where it continued travelling northbound.