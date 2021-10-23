Deadline for healthcare workers to be vaccinated changed

The Government has pushed back the deadlines for healthcare workers to have received their first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

(Source: 1 NEWS)

The deadline for the first dose was originally October 30, while the deadline for the second dose was December 1.

But the change means workers in the health and disability sector will now face vaccine deadlines in line with those in education. They need to have the first dose by November 15 and second dose by January 1, 2022.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins made the announcement on Saturday afternoon and said the change had occurred after feedback from the sector.

"We recognise the sector as being supportive of the mandate but we’ve listened to their views on the proposed timeline, including the potential impact on staff rosters and a desire to support all staff to meet the timeframe," he said.

General practitioners, pharmacists, community health nurses, midwives, paramedics, and healthcare and disability workers working in facilities where vulnerable patients are treated are included.

Hipkins made the announcement last week, on October 11, that workers in these sectors were required to be vaccinated .

Those working in or providing services to prisons are also required to be vaccinated, with deadlines of November 6 and December 8 respectively.

Border workers have been required to be vaccinated for some time.

The Government is still considering whether or not the vaccine will be mandatory for those in the tertiary education sector.