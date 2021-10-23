All 29 Te Awamutu Covid cases linked to household event

All 29 Covid-19 cases in Te Awamutu/Kihikihi area have been linked to “an exposure event in a household setting”, the Ministry of Health says.

1News has asked the Ministry of Health for further details about the nature of the exposure event.

It comes as a further seven cases in Te Awamutu were reported on Saturday.

One additional case was also reported in Hamilton, taking the total in the city to 22.

Additionally, since the start of the Delta outbreak, 23 cases were reported in Raglan, three in Cambridge/Karāpiro, one in Kawhia, and three in Whatawhata.

As of Saturday, the total number of cases in Waikato to 81.

Of the 81 cases, five are currently unlinked - one of them being a new case.

Parts of the Waikato will remain in Alert Level 3 until at least October 27.