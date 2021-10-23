80 new community cases in Delta outbreak

There are 80 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Sunday - 77 in Auckland, two in Waikato and one in Northland - the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

The latest figures were released by the ministry in a statement as there was no 1pm press conference in Wellington on Sunday.

The total number of cases in this Delta outbreak is now 2572.

Of the 80 new cases, 46 cases are unlinked to the the current outbreak with investigations ongoing to determine their connections. 34 of the cases have been linked, including 16 being household contacts.

The ministry added seven cases are yet to be linked out of the 83 cases recorded in Waikato to date, urging anyone in the region - especially Te Awamutu - to get tested for the coronavirus if they have any symptoms.

On the Waikato case that travelled to the Hawke's Bay, the ministry said their only focus was on one location of interest - Kmart Napier between 3:53pm and 5:13pm on Friday October 15. Anyone who was at the store during that time is asked to monitor their symptoms for 14 days and if any develop, get tested and stay home until a negative result is returned.

While the investigation into the case has been closed, the ministry warned locals to remain vigilant of symptoms and to keep checking to locations of interest site for any other locations that may be identified.

Further north in Auckland, the focus remains on testing in areas with higher positivity rates where the risk of unidentified cases is higher.

The Ministry of Health said one suburb with a high positivity rate of six per cent was Redvale on the North Shore.

"We are asking people with symptoms, even if they are mild symptoms, and if they are vaccinated, in Redvale to get tested as soon as possible," the ministry said.

"The other suburb where we are encouraging this testing is the North Shore suburb of Rosedale where the positivity rate is 3.8 per cent."

The ministry added that thanks to the strong response to the call for testing in New Lynn and Bayswater, those suburbs are no longer specific areas of concern but again emphasised people in those areas to get tested if they had symptoms.



There are currently 50 cases in hospitals; 16 in Middlemore Hospital, 20 in Auckland Hospital along with 12 in North Shore Hospital and one in Waitakere. The other case is in Waikato Hospital. Four of those cases are in ICU or HDU.

The Ministry of Health also revealed the average of current hospitalisations is 44-years-old.

Currently, there are 2519 active contacts being managed, of which 80 per cent have been contacted and 76 per cent have received at least one test.

On Saturday, 28,362 tests for Covid-19 were processed throughout the country, including 10,273 from Auckland.

In total there has been more than 3.9 million tests for the virus processed since the pandemic began.

On vaccinations, 42,482 doses were administered on Friday, made up of 11,777 first doses and 30,705 second doses.

More than 6.6 million doses have been administered in New Zealand to date.

There were no unexpected Covid-19 detections in wastewater samples to report on Sunday.



