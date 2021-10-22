Seven arrested, $3.5m in assets seized after drug dealing operation dismantled

Seven people have been arrested and $3.5 million in assets - including six properties, 19 firearms and a catamaran - have been seized after police dismantled a sophisticated drug dealing and money laundering operation.

Police executed 18 search warrants following Operation Chestnut, a 10-month investigation into the sale and supply of methamphetamine and associated offending in the lower North Island and upper South Island, Detective Inspector Paul Baskett said in a statement.



A 44-year-old man from Horowhenua with links to members of the Filthy Few, Hells Angels, Head Hunters, Black Power and Mongrel Mob was arrested after search warrants began in Wellington on Wednesday, he said.



The man and alleged ringleader of the operation has been charged with 12 offences. The charges include possession of methamphetamine for supply, conspiring to deal methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a restricted weapon and money laundering.

He is scheduled to reappear in the Wellington District Court on Thursday, November 4.



A further six people were arrested after search warrants were carried out at properties in Horowhenua, Himatangi, Horopito, Marlborough Sounds and Wellington on Thursday.



Sixty mature cannabis plants and 4kg of packaged cannabis, with an estimated street value of $40,000, were located in Horowhenua.



Three Tasman men, aged 44, 50, and 53, have been charged with drug-related offending. Two men, aged 36 and 54, and a 53-year-old woman from Horowhenua were also arrested on the same charges.

Assets totalling around $3.5 million were restrained under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act, including six properties, a catamaran, a yacht, a leisure boat, a jet ski, a motorbike and classic cars.

A catamaran restrained in Wellington as part of Operation Chestnut. (Source: NZ Police)

Nineteen firearms, methamphetamine and about $500,000 cash were also seized.

"This was a complex network involving a number of people in a range of situations and locations throughout the central and lower North Island and upper South Island," Baskett said.

“This type of offending undermines the wellbeing of our communities creating significant social harm.

“Police will continue to target those who illegally accumulate assets and wealth through the sale of illicit drugs.

“We want to help build resilient communities that thrive in the absence of illicit drugs and drug-related offending.”

Anyone with information about suspected drug dealing in their community has been urged to contact 105, or CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.