One person has died after a pedestrian was struck by a truck in the central Hawke's Bay on Friday afternoon.

A woman, 38, was hit by a truck and trailer heading south on State Highway 2, in Ōtāne, at around 4.30pm, police said.

The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene.

The road remains closed, but is expected to reopen at around 9.30pm.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 105, quoting event number P048361676.