104 new community cases across Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Blenheim

There are 104 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Saturday, including 91 in Auckland, eight in Waikato, four in Northland and one in Blenheim, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

(Source: 1 NEWS)

The latest figures were released by the ministry in a statement as there was no 1pm press conference in Wellington on Saturday.

The total number of cases in this Delta outbreak is now 2492.

Included in Saturday's update was the confirmed Blenheim case announced by the Ministry of Health Saturday morning - the first community case of the virus in the South Island in nearly a year.

The two Northland cases announced on Friday are also included.

Of the 104 new cases, 61 cases are unlinked to the the current outbreak with investigations ongoing to determine their connections. 43 of the cases have been linked, including 33 being household contacts.

There are currently 55 cases in hospitals; 19 in Middlemore Hospital, 27 in Auckland Hospital along with eight in North Shore Hospital. The other case is in Waikato Hospital. Five of those cases are in ICU or HDU.

The Ministry of Health currently has 2403 active contacts being managed, of which 82 per cent have been contacted and 75 per cent have received at least one test.

On Friday, 24,088 tests for Covid-19 were processed throughout the country, including 15,149 from Auckland.

In total there has been more than 3.89 million tests for the virus processed since the pandemic began.

On vaccinations, 44,750 doses were administered on Friday, made up of 11,368 first doses and 33,382 second doses.

More than 6.56 million doses have been administered in New Zealand to date.

There were no unexpected Covid-19 detections in wastewater samples to report on Friday.

