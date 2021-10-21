Parts of Waikato to remain at Alert Level 3 for 6 more days

The parts of Waikato currently in Alert Level 3 will remain under those restrictions for another six days, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has announced.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins. (Source: Getty)

This means Level 3 for those parts of the region will continue until 11.59pm on October 27.

Raglan, Te Kauwhata, Huntly, Ngāruawāhia, and Hamilton City have been in Level 3 since October 3.

The boundary was extended on October 7 to include the Waitomo District (including Te Kuiti), Waipa District and Ōtorohanga District.

"Based on the latest public health information, maintaining Level 3 in those parts of the Waikato continues to be the most prudent course of action," Hipkins said on Thursday evening.

"I know this will be frustrating for people in these areas. It’s clear that people in the region as a whole have been following the rules, but the eight new cases today, all in the Te Awamutu area, show how stubborn Delta can be."

“Seven of these cases are linked to known cases, and the other is still being investigated. This follows four cases reported yesterday and seven on Tuesday."

While most of the Waikato's cases — 64 to date — have been household contacts or linked to known cases, Hipkins said there was a risk the virus would spread further.

The Government was therefore taking a "cautious approach".