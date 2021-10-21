Auckland motorway blocked after serious truck crash

A section of Auckland's motorway has been blocked after a serious crash on Thursday morning involving four trucks, including two that have fallen on their sides.

The crash on SH20. (Source: NZTA.)

The NZ Transport Agency said all northbound lanes are blocked on State Highway just after the Maioro St offramp due to the crash and motorists are advised to exit at Dominion Rd and get back on at Maioro St.

Police said they were called to the crash just before 8:30am.

"The crash involves up to four trucks and emergency services are at the scene," a police spokesperson said.

"At this stage, police are aware that at least one person has sustained injuries and are awaiting an assessment of those."

More to come.