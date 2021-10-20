Over 1500 cases in latest outbreak unvaccinated, 409 of those kids

The latest Delta outbreak in New Zealand has seen more than 1500 unvaccinated people contracted Covid-19, while 91 fully immunised people have contracted the virus.

by Anna Whyte and Irra Lee

The latest data on the vaccination status of cases showed of the 2005 cases as of 9am Monday, 76.8 per cent had not received a dose of the vaccine.

That comprised of 409 children under 12 ineligible to get the vaccine (20 per cent), and 1,132 people aged over 12 who were eligible (56 per cent). Of those aged over 12 and not vaccinated, 138 had been hospitalised, while seven under 12s had also been admitted to hospital.

Those who were fully immunised (received both Covid-19 vaccine doses at least 14 days prior) made up 4.5 per cent of cases (91), while three of those people were hospitalised.

There were 145 people cases who had only one dose, received less than 14 days before and 17 of those went to hospital.

Covid-19 vaccine, file. (Source: istock.com)

There were 191 who also had one dose but for at least two weeks before, with 13 hospitalisations.

Thirty-seven cases were fully vaccinated but received their second dose less than two weeks prior, and one of those people was hospitalised.