Melbourne restrictions set to ease as Victoria hits vaccine milestone

Victoria has just hit an important vaccine threshold, meaning the state's lockdown will lift at midnight tonight.

A Covid testing station in Melbourne. (Source: Getty)

70.51 per cent of the population, aged over 16-years-old, have now had two doses of the vaccine.

It means that residents in Melbourne can have 10 vaccinated people in their homes, and meet in groups of 15 outside.

Pubs, clubs and entertainment venues can also open up with capacity restrictions.

There are more freedoms outside of the metropolitan Melbourne area, which has spent 77 days in lockdown this year.

However, the state is still reporting high Covid cases, with 1841 infections detected yesterday.

Premier Daniel Andrews has previously warned the lockdown will turn into a "lockout" at midnight, where unvaccinated residents could be denied freedoms well into next year.

Mr Andrews said unvaccinated people would likely be refused entry to attend pubs, restaurants and major sporting events.

"I'm not going to say to someone, 'just wait four or five weeks, then you can go to the pub' - no - this will be well and truly into 2022," he said.