Christchurch's Orana Park welcomes baby giraffe

The Orana Wildlife Park in Christchurch has welcomed a new addition with the birth of a baby giraffe on Wednesday.

It's not yet known if the calf is a boy or a girl and has not been given a name yet.

The bundle of joy could be seen slowly learning to walk as its mother, eight-year-old Shira, doted on her first calf on Wednesday afternoon.

Orana Park's exotic species manager Rachael Mason told 1News the new calf's father, Mabuti, had sadly died earlier this week.

The park - which has five giraffes - is involved in the managed conservation regional breeding programme for the species as populations continue to decline due to habitat loss and poaching.



More than 15 giraffes have been born at Orana, most of which were transferred to other zoos as part of the programme, Orana Park told 1News.



The new calf is thought to be the first born at the park in eight years.

Both mother and baby appear to be doing well.