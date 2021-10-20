Christchurch mum raising money for kids with lockdown teddy calendar

A Christchurch mum who brought joy to her community during lockdown with displays of her character-changing giant teddy bear is again spreading joy.

One of Alice McDonald's lockdown bears. (Source: Supplied)

In the first Covid-19 lockdown last year, Alice McDonald found a hobby in decorating the teddy as unique, and often hilarious, characters.

Then when Delta hit New Zealand's shores in August this year, sending the whole country back into lockdown, she started up again.

Each night, McDonald dressed the bear in a new costume, then in the morning around 8am she displayed the new work out the front of her Halswell home.

Amid Covid-19 last year, she displayed 45 different characters, ranging from a fisherman on a boat, Tiger King's Joe Exotic and canoe legend Lisa Carrington.

This lockdown, she created looks including a prisoner, toilet-paper hoarding "Karen", Sunday church priest and her son's favourite movie character from Moana.

Finn Toth-McDonald with one of the displays. (Source: Supplied)

Now, like last time, McDonald has made a second calendar with photographs of her bear scenes to raise money for KidsCan, a charitable trust which helps New Zealand kids living in poverty.

"I did a calendar last year as I thought it would be a nice touch and a lot of people asked 'are you doing a scrap book or something?'," McDonald told 1News on Tuesday.

"I thought a calendar would be more useful."

She also chose the same charity as last year's donation.

"I chose KidsCan because I live what they are about - helping Kiwi kids in need. So thought I would stick with them again."

After the first fundraiser, KidsCan chief executive and founder Julie Chapman told 1News she was "so grateful to Alice for choosing KidsCan for her generous donation from such a unique fundraiser".

"Lockdowns are extremely tough on children living in hardship, who often live in overcrowded homes without enough food to go around," she said.

Donations from the first calendar went towards providing breakfast, snacks, and hot meals for needy children.

"We raised $3000 last year so hope we can do the same this year," McDonald said.

To order one of the $15 calendars, email Alice McDonald at alice.m.mcdonald158@gmail.com.

Send your news tips to Rebecca.Moore@tvnz.co.nz