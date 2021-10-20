Christchurch man arrested after scamming victims out of $500K

A 26-year-old Christchurch man has been arrested after an investigation into alleged serious fraud offences.

Detective Sergeant Mike Freeman said the man was arrested at a Hornby address on Wednesday morning.

The man is alleged to have scammed victims out of more than $500,000.

He has been charged with seven counts of causing loss by deception and one count of attempted loss by deception.

The man was due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Freeman said a 32-year-old woman was also arrested.

She has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and causing loss by deception related to alleged offending which occurred overnight.

The victim had been scammed out of $28,000.

The woman is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court next week.

"As this is an active investigation with ongoing inquiries, we are limited in providing further details at this time," Freeman said.

“We do however acknowledge the victims’ losses in these cases and we appreciate how disappointing it is to fall victim to fraudsters.”