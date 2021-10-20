About 15 Wellingtonians received expired Covid vaccines

An estimated 15 people who received Covid-19 vaccines in Wellington last week were given expired doses and are being urged to get another dose.

Covid-19 Vaccination and Immunisation Programme national director Jo Gibbs said no one was hurt after receiving the doses, which were used 24 hours after it had expired.

Capital & Coast District Health Board has contacted the affected people and encouraged them to get vaccinated again.

The Ministry of Health apologised for the incident and said situations like it were “not common”.

Gibbs also revealed six people received a low dose of the Pfizer vaccine in the Bay of Plenty.

People affected in the Bay of Plenty have been contacted and offered another vaccine.

“The clinical processes and systems around the administration of the vaccination are being reviewed,” Gibbs said.

She said the DHB was working with its provider to prevent another incident like it from happening again.

The Director-General of Health said the incidents were isolated and Kiwis could continue to trust the vaccine rollout.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the fact both errors were detected showed there were proper checks in place.

"These affect a small number of people in a programme that has delivered over 6.3 million vaccinations."