Police seize large Waikato property following meth bust

Over $1 million dollars in assets, including a large Waikato property, have been seized following a long-running police investigation into the manufacture and supply of methamphetamine.

Cash and car seized by police in Waikato drug bust. (Source: Supplied)

The investigation focusing on the supply of meth in the Waikato region began in 2017.

Police say a 9.8 hectare property on Earle Road in Pukeatua, near Te Awamutu, was seized last Thursday. It was taken as a result of orders granted in the Hamilton High Court.

Other assets connected to the investigation were also seized on March 18 of this year, including five vehicles - a Ford Falcon and Nissan Skyline and two Ducati motorcycles - along with $144,640 in cash.

It follows 44-year-old Blaine Weir being convicted of methamphetamine manufacture and supply, unlawful possession of a firearm, burglary and assault offences in 2019. Weir was sentenced to five years nine months imprisonment.

In total, over $1 million dollars worth of assets have been forfeited by the Commissioner under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act, following this investigation.

"This is a great result for the Waikato community," a police spokesperson said.

"Methamphetamine continues to cause extreme harm in the community and police will continue to focus and target those selling and pushing this harm in order to hold those offenders accountable.



"Stopping its distribution will reduce harm not only to those that have already been exposed to the harmful effects of this destructive drug, but those who may never have been exposed to it before."

