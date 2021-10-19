Live stream: New Governor-General sworn in

The swearing in ceremony for Dame Cindy Kiro, New Zealand’s new Governor-General, will be shown live here on Thursday.

Dame Cindy Kiro is a former Children’s Commissioner with a distinguished career in the tertiary sector. (Source: 1 NEWS)

Full details about the event in Wellington to follow.

Dame Cindy was announced as the next Governor-General by Prime minister Jacinda Ardern in May.

Ardern said at the time that Dame Cindy "has a highly distinguished and lengthy career in academic and leadership positions and has made significant contributions across a number of fields and organisations".

She was most recently Chief Executive of the Royal Society - Te Apārangi, which advances research and scholarly activity in science, technology and the humanities and raises public understanding of those fields.

Dame Cindy was previously the Children’s Commissioner, had leadership roles at several New Zealand universities, including Pro Vice-chancellor Māori at the University of Auckland, extensive health sector experience, and a number of roles in community and voluntary organisations.

She is the first wahine Māori to hold the role and replaces Dame Patsy Reddy.