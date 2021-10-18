Third vaccine dose for immunocompromised Kiwis recommended

Health experts have recommended severely immunocompromised New Zealanders should be able to get a third primary dose of the Pfizer vaccine, Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said on Tuesday.

File picture. (Source: istock.com)

This dose is different to a booster shot for the general population.

"Severely immunocompromised people are at high risk of severe outcomes of Covid-19... and may not produce a sufficiently strong immune response to just two doses," Dr Bloomfield said.

That includes those aged 12 and older who are severely immunocompromised New Zealanders, such as those who have had transplants or those with chronic diseases.

An update will be given next week on booster shots for the general population.

Read More NZ records new daily high of 94 Covid-19 community cases

Dr Bloomfield said the group was monitoring emerging evidence around booster doses.

Once an application from Pfizer has been received, and advice from the technical advisory group and a decision from Cabinet, boosters can be rolled out.