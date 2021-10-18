60 new Covid-19 community cases in Delta outbreak

There are 60 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Monday, of which 57 are in Auckland and three in Waikato, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

(Source: 1 NEWS)

One of the new cases is a staff member at Remuera Gardens retirement village in Auckland.

Of the Waikato cases, so far one is linked to known cases, while interviews and investigations are ongoing to find a link for the other two cases.

Investigations are also continuing to determine the links of two cases reported in the region last week and two cases in the region on Sunday.

As at 10am, 36 of the new cases were linked to the current Delta outbreak, including 18 household contacts.

The remaining 24 are currently unlinked, but with investigations continuing to find a link to the outbreak.

The total number of cases in this outbreak is now 2005, of which 1370 have recovered.

There are now 30 cases in hospital, including five in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

There are 13 at Auckland City Hospital, 12 at Middlemore Hospital and five at North Shore Hospital.

There are now 1896 contacts in the outbreak, of which 83 per cent have been contacted and 75 per cent received at least one test.

As of 1pm, there were 464 locations of interest on the Ministry of Health's website, including 28 new exposure sites.

On Sunday, 20,809 tests for Covid-19 were processed, including 7490 in Auckland.

In total, more than 3.77 million tests for the virus have been processed in New Zealand to date.

On vaccines, 29,661 doses were administered on Sunday, made up of 6253 first doses and 23,408 second doses.

In total, more than 6.34 million doses of the Covid-19 jab have been administered to date.

On Monday, the ministry said Covid-19 detections popped up in wastewater testing at most sites across Auckland.

There was also five new cases to report at the border on Monday.

One case arrived from the US on October 14. They tested positive on arrival in Auckland.

Another case arrived from Lebanon via the United Arab Emirates on October 14. They also tested positive on arrival in Auckland.

A case tested positive on day two, after arriving from India via the United Arab Emirates on October 14. They are isolating in Auckland.

One case arrived from Greece on October 14. They tested positive on day three in Auckland.

The final border case arrive from the UK via the United Arab Emirates on October 15. They tested positive on arrival in Auckland.

As well on Monday, one case reported on Sunday has been reclassified as under investigation as a possible historical case and has therefore been removed from the case total.

These changes bring the total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand since the pandemic began to 4696.

Monday's update comes ahead of an alert level decision later on Monday.

Watch the Prime Minister's press conference on 1news.co.nz, Facebook and TVNZ1 live from 4pm where Auckland, Northland and parts of Waikato in Level 3 will find out whether or not the alert level will change.