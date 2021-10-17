Wastewater testing reveals Covid cases in Wellsford

The Ministry of Health says wastewater testing has confirmed positive cases of Covid-19 in Wellsford, north Auckland.

(Source: 1 NEWS)

It is not clear how many cases have emerged in the area, but residents are being encouraged to get tested if they are symptomatic.

It follows two positive detections in Wellsford wastewater samples.



"It can be confirmed there is one household in the area with cases," the ministry said in Sunday's statement.

"Wellsford residents are urged to remain vigilant and get tested if they have any symptoms."

There is a pop-up community testing centre open at Warkworth until 4pm on Sunday – people must call ahead to book a test.

Read More 51 new Covid-19 cases in community outbreak today

Covid-19 testing is also available at general practice and urgent care clinics. A pop-up testing centre will be operating in Kaiwaka from 10am to 5pm from Monday. For other testing locations, visit the Healthpoint website.

It comes as there were 51 cases of Covid-19 announced in the community on Sunday, 47 of those in Auckland with four in Waikato.