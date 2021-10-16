Person dies after truck crashes down bank on SH2 Remutaka Hill

One person has died after a truck crashed down a bank on State Highway 2 in Remutaka Hill just before noon on Saturday.



The road has since reopened following the crash at around 11.50am, police said.

The truck remains down a bank and the road may be closed again later in the evening for continued investigations.



"The road will be closed for several hours in the late evening at one point over the next few days while the truck is retrieved," police said.



A serious crash investigation is ongoing.

Motorists are advised to check the New Zealand Transport Agency website for future road closure information.