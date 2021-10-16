Man with 'critical injuries' dies after being dropped at Auckland hospital

A man died shortly after being dropped off at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital on Saturday night with "critical injuries".

Police said in a statement he was taken to hospital in a private vehicle just before 8.30pm and died soon afterwards.

Police have the vehicle he was transported in and it's being examined.

They say the man may have been with others in Māngere just before 7pm.

"There will be a police presence in Māngere today as investigators speak with people who may have witnessed anything of significance to the inquiry."