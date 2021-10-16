Lorde urges Kiwis to get vaccinated and celebrate with custard tarts

New Zealand's own superstar singer Lorde is urging Kiwis to get their Covid-19 vaccine, and says they should treat themselves after getting the jab.
The pop star spoke to Super Shot Saturday Vaxathon, revealing she was one who struggled to cope with being injected with needles.
"I am the first person to admit that I find getting injections really icky. But ever since I was a kid, I have treated myself by going to the bakery after an injection. Normally for a custard tart," Lorde said.
"You could get your jab, do something to protect your community, and then get yourself a little tart, perhaps a little cream bun, apple turnover if you're feeling crazy.
"But please, please get that jab."
Currently abroad, Lorde said she "cannot wait" to come back to New Zealand and play a concert.
"I want us all to be sweaty and dancing and maybe even not wearing masks when we do that. So hopefully we can get there. I urge you to get out there [and get vaccinated]."