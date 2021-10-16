Lorde urges Kiwis to get vaccinated and celebrate with custard tarts

New Zealand's own superstar singer Lorde is urging Kiwis to get their Covid-19 vaccine, and says they should treat themselves after getting the jab.

(Source: 1 NEWS)

The pop star spoke to Super Shot Saturday Vaxathon, revealing she was one who struggled to cope with being injected with needles.

"I am the first person to admit that I find getting injections really icky. But ever since I was a kid, I have treated myself by going to the bakery after an injection. Normally for a custard tart," Lorde said.

"You could get your jab, do something to protect your community, and then get yourself a little tart, perhaps a little cream bun, apple turnover if you're feeling crazy.

"But please, please get that jab."

Currently abroad, Lorde said she "cannot wait" to come back to New Zealand and play a concert.

"I want us all to be sweaty and dancing and maybe even not wearing masks when we do that. So hopefully we can get there. I urge you to get out there [and get vaccinated]."