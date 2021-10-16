Alexandra police seeking witnesses to alleged taxi driver assault

Alexandra Police are seeking to identify witnesses following the alleged unlawful taking of a Stadium Tavern courtesy van and assault on its driver early on Saturday morning.

Stadium Tavern in Alexandra. (Source: Google Maps)

Police say just after midnight, the driver left the Stadium Tavern with five passengers on board the courtesy van.

"Two people, a male and a female, were dropped off together in Alexandra before the driver continued transporting a second group of three males home," police said in a statement.

"An argument broke out and the driver stopped the van on Orchard Dr.

"He was dragged out and allegedly assaulted by the group before they drove off in the van."

The driver was treated at Dunstan Hospital for moderate injuries and later discharged.

The van was recovered a short time later on Dunstan Rd, on the other side of the town.

Police are seeking information from the public to identify the male and female who were dropped off in Alexandra prior to this incident to assist with their inquiries.

Anyone who has any information which may assist is asked to call police on 105 and quote file number 211016/5563.