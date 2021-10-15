Royal NZ Navy sailor tests positive for Covid-19

A member of the Royal New Zealand Navy has tested positive for Covid-19 on board a frigate in the South China Sea.

Te Kaha. (Source: 1 NEWS)

The crew member of the HMNZS Te Kaha tested positive during routine testing of the ship's crew following a port visit to Guam.

The sailor, who is asymptomatic, is receiving medical advice and support, and is in isolation on the ship, a New Zealand Defence Force spokesperson said. All 173 other crew members have returned negative tests. All on board are vaccinated.

"A number of measures are being carried out to prevent potential transmission of the virus including anti-viral cleaning of the ship, hand sanitising, wearing face masks and physical distancing," the spokesperson said.

Movements on board the ship have been restricted, and all crew members are also having daily health screening and temperature checks.

The ship will continue to participate in Five Power Defence operations off the coast of Singapore and the Malaysian Peninsula. They will have no physical interactions with personnel from other militaries.

HMNZS Te Kaha was deployed from New Zealand in September. The ships have been operating in the Philippine and South China Seas with international military partners, including the UK Carrier Strike Group.