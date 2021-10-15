New locations of interest include six Auckland supermarkets

Several supermarkets have been added to the Ministry of Health's locations of interest list on Friday.

The new additions are Countdown Glenfield, Countdown St Lukes, Countdown Ponsonby, FreshChoice Glen Eden, New World Albany and New World Birkenhead.

The visits occurred between Tuesday October 5 and Wednesday this week.

Full details are available on the Ministry of Health's locations of interest site

Other new locations are Caltex Te Atatu, Chemist Warehouse Glen Innes, Chemist Warehouse Henderson, EzyMart Dairy Shop in New Lynn, Hilltop Dairy Orewa, Kiroms convenience store in Morningside, Nikau Superette New Lynn, Super Value Raglan, Te Atatu Peninsula Park, West Liquor Glendene, and Sandringham Superette.

Sandringham Superette has 10 new entries listed, between Sunday October 3 and Sunday October 10.

Meanwhile, new dates and times were listed for Pak'nSave Silverdale, Pak'nSave Clendon, Village Wine and Spirits Te Atatu, and Raglan public toilets.

The new entry for the Raglan public toilets is all day on Monday October 4.

There are no new entries listed for Hamilton or Northland.

The health advice for all of the new locations is to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days and to get a test if any develop.