Mongrel Mob's Harry Tam threatens Winston Peters with legal action

Life member of the Mongrel Mob Harry Tam says an allegation that he helped a woman breach border rules made by former Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters is 'defamatory' and is threatening legal action if he doesn’t promptly apologise.

Winston Peters - Harry Tam. (Source: 1 NEWS)

Last week, Peters alleged Tam had been involved in the transport of a Covid-positive traveller in the Northland border breach. Tam denied any involvement, and told 1News on Saturday that he hadn't been to Northland and was taking legal advice about the allegation.

In a letter written by Tam's lawyer, Tam again denied the claim and said he did not know and had no association with either of the two women or their travel to Northland.

"Mr Tam simply wants a retraction and an apology from you in an agreed form," it states.

"Your apology should be made publicly by you in person and available to all mainstream media."

It says that if Peters does not do this by 5pm Tuesday, October 19, that Tam would bring "action in defamation seeking that the court confirm that these statements had no factual basis and that you had lied when you claimed that they did".

Winston Peters. (Source: Getty)

"The damages he will be entitled to, for the reputational harm you have caused him, will be donated to KidsCan."

1News has contacted Winston Peters for comment. He has not yet responded.

Northland was plunged back into Level 3 lockdown after the visit of the two women, both who have Covid-19.