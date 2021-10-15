Man critically injured in Dunedin shooting

A man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was shot and critically injured in Dunedin on Friday afternoon.

(Source: 1 NEWS)

Police said they were called to the Coast Road property in Karitane about 3.20pm.

A man was found shot and critically injured. He was taken to Christchurch Hospital.

"The arrested man faces a charge of attempted murder and will be appearing in Dunedin District Court [on Saturday]," Detective Inspector Stu Harvey said in a statement.

"Police are still working to establish the circumstances, however it is believed the two men were known to each other."

Harvey added that police were not looking for anyone else in over the incident.

However, a scene guard remained at the property Friday evening while an examination was underway.

Anyone with information about what happened who has not yet spoken to police is asked to do so by contacting 105 and quoting file number 211015/4195.