Man charged with attempted murder over Nelson stabbing

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing at an address in Nelson.

Police were called to a property on Waimea Road around 1 pm on Friday where a 47-year-old man was found with serious injuries.

Detective Sergeant Mark Kaveney says the man is now in a stable condition after undergoing surgery.

A 40-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken into police custody.

He's set to appear in the Nelson District Court on Saturday, charged with attempted murder.

No one else is being sought over the stabbing.