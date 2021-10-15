Drugs, over 20 guns seized in gang-linked Hawke's Bay raid

More than 20 firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and a quantity of drugs have been seized by police following an investigation in the Hawke's Bay.

A file image of a police emergency crime scene. (Source: File image)

It comes after officers carried out a search warrant at a home on Tannery Road, in Napier, on Friday morning, Sergeant Kris Payne said in a statement.

Payne said the armed offenders squad was deployed as a precaution and the road was closed while the search warrant was carried out.

“More than 20 firearms, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition have been seized and are now safely in police possession," he said.

"In addition, drugs including methamphetamine, cannabis and MDMA have been removed from circulation."

Payne said the months-long investigation "has links to organised criminal groups", adding, "by targeting these groups it is possible to disrupt the supply chain and prevent more illegal drugs and firearms reaching our communities".

A 28-year-old man was arrested at the address and has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, MDMA and cannabis; unlawful possession of ammunition; and obstruction.

He is due to appear in the Napier District Court on Thursday, October 21.

A second man at the address has been served with a revocation notice over his firearms licence.

The investigation is ongoing.



