British MP stabbed to death while meeting constituents

A British politician has died after being stabbed multiple times while meeting constituents at a church.

British Conservative lawmaker David Amess was stabbed during a meeting with constituents in eastern England. (Source: Associated Press)

Conservative MP and father of five Sir David Amess was reportedly attacked by a man who walked into a church in Essex where he was hosting a public meeting.

An air ambulance flew to the scene at Belfairs Methodist Church, with armed police and forensics officers deployed shortly after midday on Friday (Saturday morning NZT).

"We attended and found a man injured. He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene," Essex police said.

"A 25-year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered."

The man is currently in custody.

Police added they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Emergency services at the scene near the Belfairs Methodist Church, where British MP Sir David Amess was reportedly stabbed. (Source: Associated Press)

Amess had been an MP since 1983 and was a well-known backbencher who campaigned on issues including animal rights.

Tributes from the political world have been paid following the Tory MP’s death.

Sir David Amess was 69.