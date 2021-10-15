Ardern spreads vaccination message at Pasifika event in Porirua

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is urging Kiwis to get vaccinated for Covid-19, kicking off the Super Saturday vaccination push at a Pasifika youth event in Porirua.

She thanked community leaders and local youth for their efforts in promoting those around them to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“There is nothing more important today than making sure we are vaccinating our people for our people to protect our communities," Ardern said.



"I want to start by thanking and acknowledging the rangatahi who are here to make sure that their peers, their friends, the community that they share and love are protecting themselves and their whānau."

The Pasifika Vax Festival was set up in Cannons Creek by Capital and Coast DHB to help encourage young Pacific people to get the vaccine.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern chats to health staff at a Pasifika vaccination event on Super Saturday. (Source: 1 NEWS)

From dance performances, to local musicians, food stalls and free haircuts, the festival is running throughout the day helping to drive more to get jabbed.

Ardern met with local health staff at a vaccination clinic set up at the event.

It's part of a variety of community initiatives in action around the country, as the Government strives for a new national daily record for Covid-19 vaccinations.