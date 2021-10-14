Woman accused of killing her three children in Timaru plans to defend charges

A woman accused of killing her three children in Timaru plans to defend the charges.

Twin two-year-old girls Maya and Karla Dickason and their six-year-old sister Liane, who died in Timaru

In September Lauren Anne Dickason was charged in the High Court at Christchurch with the murder of twin 2-year-old girls Maya and Karla and their 6-year-old sister Liane.

Dickason's lawyer indicated to the court that not guilty pleas will be formally entered later today (Friday).

Dickason’s appearance was excused as she remains remanded at the mental health facility, Hillmorton Hospital.

She has been remanded in custody to reappear in mid-December.

A trial date has been set for March 2023.