Prince William criticises space race, says rich should focus on saving Earth

Prince William has criticised space tourism, saying some of the world's richest men need to fix the problems on Earth instead.

Prince William visitsKew Gardens to take part in a Generation Earthshot event with children from The Heathlands School, Hounslow, London. (Source: Getty)

Speaking to BBC Newscast, the Duke of Cambridge was being interviewed about climate change when he voiced his disapproval after Star Trek actor William Shatner became the oldest person to blast off from Texas on a Blue Origin rocket – the space company owned by Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos.

Fellow billionaires Richard Branson and Elon Musk have also developed their own space programmes.

"We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live," the Queen’s grandson said.

On the subject of COP26, the upcoming UN climate change conference in Glasgow next month, the 39-year-old warned world leaders against "clever speak, clever words, but not enough action".

"I think for COP to communicate very clearly and very honestly what the problems are and what the solutions are going to be, is critical," he added.

The duke also expressed his concerns about a rise in climate anxiety in young people.

"It would be an absolute disaster if [Prince] George is sat here talking to you ... in like 30 years time, still saying the same thing, because by then we will be too late."