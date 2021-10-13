Fake Covid-19 vaccine certificates emerge across Australia

As more Australian states prepare to ease restrictions, there are concerns about fraudulent vaccine passports.

Vaccine passport (Source: rnz.co.nz)

1News has found a website, which actively encourages residents to create a fake certificate, allowing people to insert their own name and birth date.

It mimics Australia’s Medicare system, which is the main way people are currently proving they’ve had two doses.

The website recommends people check their dose dates are accurate, and tells them to save the website to their home screen so it looks like an app.



As of Monday in New South Wales, residents are required to have proof of two doses before they're allowed into retail and hospitality venues.

Also hosted on the website, is a form which generates a fake check-in screen for Queensland, New South Wales, and Victoria’s contact tracing systems.



According to 9 NEWS, the Australian Government is working on improving security features around the vaccine certificate.