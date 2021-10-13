Auckland ECE teacher tests positive for Covid-19

An Auckland ECE teacher has tested positive for Covid-19, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has announced.

A young child playing with blocks (file). (Source: istock.com)

Bloomfield said the teacher tested positive on Tuesday and was considered to have been infectious on Friday, October 8.

They had received one dose of the vaccine.

Eleven close contacts of the teacher have been identified, including six children.

The six children were in two separate bubbles being looked after by the teacher.

The incident was considered an exposure event, rather than a location of interest, so it won't be listed, Bloomfield said.

Announced on Monday, school and early learning staff in contact with children must be vaccinated by January 1, 2022.

They will need their first dose by November 15.